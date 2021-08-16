The General Motors Processing Center in Burton is looking to hire 100 employees with an upcoming job fair.
Applicants should head to the GM Historic Durant-Dort Factory One Facility, located at 303 W. Water St. in Flint, for onsite interviews on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Job openings are for full-time temporary warehouse workers with $16.67 hourly wages. These workers are eligible for holiday pay, vacation, and healthcare 90 days after starting.
Job seekers must be at least 18-years-old, eligible to work in the U.S., and they’ll need to undergo a drug and background check. A full list of work requirements can be found on GM’s website.
The plant is trying to meet the increased demand for parts seen across the processing center’s distribution network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.