General Motors has confirmed an employee who works at the Cole Engineering Center in Warren has tested positive for coronavirus.
David Barnas, with GM Communications, confirmed the news to TV5 Tuesday morning saying the company has been in contact with the family, and put their emergency response plan into action.
The automaker says that plan builds on preventative measures which were already being taken, including directing employees at the Cole Technical Center and other sites to work remotely if possible.
GM also said their medical team is contacting individuals who may have had direct contact at work with the affected employee. They will be directed to self-quarantine for 14 days and the GM medical team will help them coordinate care if they develop symptoms.
Barnas also said deep cleaning and disinfecting has been done at the site.
