A car dealership in Grand Blanc has received the 2018 General Motors Dealer of the Year Award for Chevrolet and GMC.
This is Al Serra Auto Plaza’s 18th straight year winning the award.
Al Serra is in an exclusive group that has received this award every year since it started in 2000.
“The 18-year streak is great, but I can’t emphasize enough the importance of taking it one day at a time,” said Matt Serra, Executive Manager of the Al Serra Auto Plaza. “Every day I come to work, I am surrounded by an incredible group of dedicated and talented people. And every single day we all are looking for ways to improve our performance and do what’s best for our customers.”
The GM Dealer of the Year award is based on exceptional performance in sales, service, and customer satisfaction.
