General Motors brought in the big guns this week for union contract negotiations with the UAW.
CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss sat down with union leaders which has many speculating if they’re close to a deal.
"The decision-makers for general motors as a corporation are in the room, so that’s good,” said union labor expert Arthur Wheaton said. “That means they don’t have to ask for permission from anybody. They can agree to whatever they want.'
Wheaton is a union labor expert at Cornell University.
He said the two powerhouses for the company wouldn't be at the table unless a deal was close.
Another indicator that things may be falling into place, the UAW sent a letter to its National General Motors Council summoning union local officers to Detroit on Thursday.
"They need those decision makers to call off the strike and the decision will be whether or not they end the strike immediately upon a tentative agreement or do they keep on strike until the agreement is ratified," Wheaton said.
He said this summoning is unusual, but he believes it's the UAW's way of being transparent as possible.
"Saying ‘There is no games being played here, here’s the agreement here’s what was done," Wheaton said.
So, what are the sticking points? Wheaton said an agreement may be circled around in progress workers, workers who don't see full pay until after 8 years on the job, retirement plans and where the GM products are made.
And finally, there’s the issue of temporary workers and health care costs.
Wheaton said no matter the outcome no one is going to come out on the winning side of these talks. Both sides will have to give and take.
"They want to get as much as they can or give as little as they can,” he said. “And you can find that middle ground where you gave more than you wanted but enough that you could live with. So that’s part of negotiations. You never walk away happy.”
