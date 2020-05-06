Two flags fly over trucks on the sales lot at the Quirk Chevrolet in Manchester, N.H., Monday, April 27, 2020. General Motors, which manufactures the Chevrolet brand, cancelled its quarterly stock dividend for the first time since March of 2014. GM's North American factories have been shut for more than a month due to fears of spreading the COVID-19 virus among workers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)