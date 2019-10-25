For 40 days General motors employees stood their ground outside their workplaces, striking against their employer.
“I believe there’s going to be a strike. It’s not going to be a few hours or a few days. This is going to go on for several weeks,” an expert said on September 14.
And he was right.
40-days later, that strike finally coming to an end GM and the UAW reaching a final agreement on a new contract.
So, how did we get here?
The strike began on September 15, when workers walked off the job, after their previous contract expired the day before.
“These UAW members not so long ago helped saved a company that many didn’t think would survive. They stood up for them, now they want that company to stand up for the at the table,” another employee said on September 16.
One day later on the 17, GM moved striking workers to cobra healthcare coverage. But then reinstated those benefits 9 days later.
Approaching early October, the impact of the work stoppage started taking effect as a part shortage spread nationwide.
On October 9GM CEO, Mary Barra met with UAW leaders.
Three days later on October 12 the UAW increases their strike pay to 275 dollars. Shortly after a meeting is called in Detroit between UAW leadership and the National GM Council.
Then, last Wednesday, October 16 a tentative agreement is reached.
“It’s a decent contract but there’s places it could be touched up better,” one employee said.
The UAW workers stayed on the picket lines and were given seven days to cast their votes.
“I’m very torn. There’s pros and cons and I won’t know my final choice till I have my ballot in my hand.”
Today, the votes came in, declaring the strike officially over.
Strikers off the picket lines and heading back to work within the next few days.
