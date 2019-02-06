General Motors is paying more than 46,500 U.S. hourly employees $10,750 for a profit sharing payment.
Based on the 2018 full-year results for the company’s North America business, General Motors announced on Feb. 6. that more than 46,500 employees will receive a profit sharing payment.
“When GM delivers good business results, our eligible hourly employees in the U.S. share in the company’s success,” said Mary Barra, GM’s CEO and chairman. “To build on our performance, we must continue working together to deliver strong safety, quality and productivity results.”
Since 2010, certain eligible GM U.S. hourly workers have earned more than $80,500 in profit sharing payments.
Eligible employees are scheduled to receive their payment in the Feb. 22 paycheck.
The program is based on a contractually negotiated formula between General Motors and the UAW.
In 2018, GM North America earned EBIT-adjusted of $10.8 billion on increasing sales of GM’s newest crossovers; the launches of the all-new, full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups; and disciplined cost control.
The company expects strong financial results again in 2019, based on a full year of volume from GM’s new pickups, new crossover launches and growth of adjacent businesses.
To strengthen its U.S. manufacturing operations, General Motors has invested more than $22 billion in its plants since 2009, including more than $600 million in 2018.
