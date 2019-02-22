General Motors extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year.
The plant on the border of Detroit and the hamlet of Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles as of June 1. But the company now says production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 will continue into January of 2020.
The factory is one of five that GM plans to shutter as part of a restructuring to cut costs and reduce underused plants.
In all, GM is shedding about 5,000 factory jobs and another 8,000 salaried workers.
The company says the plant will stay open as it produces a high-performance version of the CT6 and vehicles with its "Super Cruise" advanced driver assist system.
But the plant is likely to close early next year.
