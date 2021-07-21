General Motors Flint Assembly will operate on one production shift during the week of July 26 because of a semiconductor supply shortage, according to a GM spokesperson.
Flint Assembly will operate one production shift for the week of July 26 and are expected to resume regular production on Monday, Aug. 2.
David Barnas, a spokesperson for GM, sent TV5 the following statement:
“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers.
These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.
In addition, this period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.”
Flint builds the GMC Sierra HD and Chevrolet Silverado.
