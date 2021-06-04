Flint Assembly will host a job fair to fill hundreds of job openings at the plant. The assembly plans to increase production of trucks by 1,000 per month beginning in July.
There are more than 450 immediate job openings, with 400 temporary part-time production openings and 50 permanent full-time positions working for General Motors Subsystems. Candidates must be flexible to work any day, including weekends and any shift.
The job fair will be at Factory One in Flint on June 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and June 17 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Drug-testing will be performed on-site to make same-day hiring decisions.
"Flint is a great place to work," said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly. "I'm happy that our recruitment strategy for our 400-plus active job openings allows us to directly engage the Flint community."
Job candidates must be 18-years-old or older and eligible to work in the United States to apply.
"We produce some of GM's most popular products, heavy-duty Chevrolet and GMC trucks, so ramping up production here is a key contributor to the company's success," Duby said.
More job openings at the Flint Assembly can be found here:
Flint Assembly Production Team Member
More details on the production roles and subsystems roles can be found below:
Part-time temporary production roles:
• Base pay is $16.67 per hour.
• Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice, including Saturdays.
• Part-time temporary employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week.
• Part-time temporary employees are eligible for health care and paid holidays on their 91st calendar day of employment.
• Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.
Full-time permanent subsystems roles:
• Full-time, $15.00 per hour.
• Similar shift flexibility necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.