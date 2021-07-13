The General Motors Flint Assembly held a job fair last month to fill 450 job openings, but it's still trying to hire more than 200 employees.
The base pay for a temporary part-time production employee is $16.67 per hour and these employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week.
Candidates must be flexible to work any day and shift. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and eligible to work in the U.S. Candidates must pass several assessments, including a drug test and background check, which may take two to four weeks to complete.
“Many people who waited in line at the job fair are now members of the Flint Assembly team,” said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly. “Although the fair will fill most of our openings, we are still looking for people to become part of the team. I really want to encourage anyone looking for a job at a great company, building a world-class truck, to take a look at the job requirements and fill out an application.”
For more details on the job application, visit General Motor’s website.
