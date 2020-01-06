A weekend incident has put a GM Flint Truck Assembly plant worker in the hospital.
General Motors officials said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
While many details are still unclear, GM confirmed the “safety incident” happened on the third shift, and it took around 45 minutes for Flint Fire and Rescue personnel to free the worker.
Production did resume later.
