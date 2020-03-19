Two Detroit automakers are working to do their part during the coronavirus outbreak.
General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra indicated the company is working on finding solutions during this difficult time.
A spokesperson said the company is already studying how to make medical equipment, such as ventilators.
Ford is also looking at producing ventilators and other equipment.
Discussions are underway between Ford and U.S. government officials about how feasible this would be, according to a Ford spokesperson.
“It’s vital that we all pull together to help the country weather this crisis and come out the other side stronger than ever,” the company wrote in a statement.
