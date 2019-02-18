General Motors has announced it is investing $36 million at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant for future crossover production.
Lansing Delta Township (LDT) currently builds the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave crossovers.
“We are proud of the hard work and commitment of the entire Lansing team and the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave are important products in our growing crossover portfolio,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra during a visit to the plant to meet with employees and community leaders. “This investment will allow us to prepare the plant for future crossover production.”
Since 2009, GM has invested more than $600 million into the Lansing Delta Township plant. For competitive reasons, GM is not disclosing specifics or timing related to the plant’s future products at this time.
Lansing Delta Township assembly, GM’s newest assembly plant in the United States, has built more than 2 million crossovers since the facility opened in 2006.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on the news:
“GM’s new investment in the Delta Township plant is incredible news for Lansing’s hardworking UAW members, their families and the entire greater Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan. This investment will help ensure that the next generation of high-tech crossovers will continue to be assembled here in Lansing, and that our state will remain the home of automotive innovation and opportunity for generations to come.”
GM has more than 51,000 employees working at 33 locations in Michigan. Michigan is home to more than 3,100 GM suppliers with more than $10 billion spent with those suppliers annually.
