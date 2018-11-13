General Motors is moving about 200 employees from Lansing to Flint due to market demand.
"We are adjusting our shift pattern at Lansing Grand River due to market demand," said Erin Davis, a spokesperson for GM.
About 200 employees will be impacted by the change.
"The employees will be placed at Flint Assembly to support customer demand for full-size trucks," Davis said.
Davis said all transfers are in accordance with the union agreement.
The change goes into effect on Jan. 14, 2019.
