Some Vehicle City organizations will get a tune-up thanks to a new grant program with General Motors.
The Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce said GM will distribute $200,000 to non-profit organizations and small businesses aimed at revitalizing the city and its neighborhoods.
“Flint’s recovery and revitalization must extend beyond downtown and include our neighborhoods to see long-term, sustainable change,” said Chamber CEO Tim Herman. “The grants will help accomplish this by empowering neighborhood small businesses to address their challenges but also support the needs of local nonprofits. That’s why we are excited to partner with GM on this unique grant program.”
The Moving Flint Forward program will award grants of up to $10,000.
The chamber of commerce said the grants will be awarded on a competitive basis after completing an application.
Interested organizations can find an application on the chamber of commerce’s website.
