General Motors opened a $65 million parts processing center in Burton on Monday.
The new ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center will employ more than 800 hourly and salaried employees, according to GM.
GM said they now employ more than 9,500 people in Genesee County.
“This new facility in Burton will help us continue to deliver the industry’s best possible sales, service and ownership experience,” said Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, the Americas. “Strategic investments in our core business, and the strong U.S. economy, are creating opportunities for GM and its employees all over the country, and especially here in Michigan.”
The parts packaged at the 1.1 million square-foot plant on Davison Road will be used to maintain every Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicle sold in the country, GM said.
“We have had tremendous support from the City of Burton, including Mayor Paula Zelenko and the city council, UAW Local 651, the project management team at NorthPoint Development and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to take this facility from concept to reality,” Engle said. “We are very grateful for this opportunity to expand, grow and contribute to the Burton community.”
