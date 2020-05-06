The big three automakers are looking at reopening their plants.
On May 6, General Motors announced plans to reopen plants on May 18.
“It’s something we knew was coming, we just didn’t know when,” said Steve Dawes, UAW Region 1D director. “Our local union leadership has been in conversation with the company on making sure things are properly in place for a startup, whatever that means, or if it’s a full startup, a partial startup, or if it’s a slow startup,” Dawes said.
Dawes said the UAW has worked with GM on making sure there is enough PPE on site, along with extra hand washing stations and cleaning supplies, while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Dawes is planning to visit a few of the plants soon.
“I’ve talked to a couple of chairmans today, they’re working diligently with the company to get these things in place. And sometime next week I’m going to request that I can come in and look at a couple of them,” Dawes said.
Dawes is adamant worker safety is paramount, especially during times like this. He said the UAW will do everything it can to make sure the members leave the plant the same way they came in.
“We don’t walk away from a fight and this is just one of them things that we’re going to work through and use our members, their input, our health and safety department, our supporting departments, to get us through this,” Dawes said.
Fiat Chrysler is also targeting May 18 to reopen plants.
Ford has not yet set a reopening date.
