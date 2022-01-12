GM plants in Flint area award $145K to nonprofits

Six General Motors plants in the Flint area gifted $145,000 in Community Impact Grants to seven local nonprofit organizations.
The grants aim to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, community development, support the education of science, technology, engineering, and math as well as vehicle and road safety, GM stated.
The automotive company recognized the recipients on Wednesday at a Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Holiday Inn Gateway Hotel.
“The generosity of GM and our workforce inspires me every day,” said Ed Duby, plant executive director at Flint Assembly. “I grew up in Mid-Michigan, so giving back in this region is personal to me and I truly understand the tremendous difference that these organizations can make when they have the resources to do so.”
“Flint is the birthplace of GM, and the company’s commitment to this community remains strong,” said Duby. “Whether it’s an investment of time or money, we are dedicated to serving and improving Genesee County and all of the communities in which GM employees live and work.”
Since 2018, GM has given nearly 40 grants totaling more than $5 million to support the Flint-Genesee region.
