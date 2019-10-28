Strikers are off the picket lines and are headed back to work after finally reaching a four-year agreement with General Motors.
On Friday, Oct. 25, the 40-day strike against GM and the UAW ended.
For 40-days, workers stood their ground outside of GM facilities fighting for higher wages, better healthcare, and more paths to full employment for temporary workers.
Although the agreement didn’t include everything UAW members were asking for, they were able to come to terms with though negotiations.
“You can’t have everything. I mean you can go into a negotiation and ask for a thousand stars and if you get ten or fifteen of them that are solid for your constituents you’ve done a good job, and that’s happened here,” said Bruce Stapish, UAW member returning to work.
Some of the changes include a ratification bonus, permanent path for temporary workers and no limits on profit sharing.
Stapish said they are glad to be back on the line.
“Glad to be back to work. Appreciate the company that’s providing a good living for me and my family for some 34-years now, and we got another four years here. We’ll see what comes out of it,” Stapish said.
That was the attitude of many who returned to work today.
They said overall, the attitude in the plant was positive and they’re looking forward to the next four years.
