General Motors has reinstated healthcare for its striking UAW workers.
The news comes as the strike between the automaker and the roughly 49,000 union stretches into its 11th day.
In a statement to TV5, the car company said “GM is very concerned about the significant confusion caused around our employee’s health care coverage. Throughout this negotiation, GM has said that our number one focus was on the well-being of our employees. That remains the case today. Given this confusion, GM has chosen to work with our providers to keep all benefits fully in place for striking hourly employees, so they have no disruption to their medical care, including vision, prescription and dental coverage. If they have an insurance claim, they should submit it. GM will continue to provide them the coverage they rely on given the circumstances.”
The move comes as it was learned that committees finished their work and sent it to the top bargainers. That’s a sign that contract talks are getting close to finishing.
Work has been halted at more than 30 GM facilities after workers walked off the job on Sept. 16. Workers have been operating under strike benefits of $250 a week, with the UAW making Cobra healthcare payments on the worker's behalf.
This is the first work stoppage in the US auto industry in 12 years.
CLICK HERE for deeper coverage of the strike, and impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.