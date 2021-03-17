About 900 General Motors employees are being moved from the Grand Blanc facility to a facility in Warren.
According to General Motors, employees from the Customer Care and Aftersales facility in Grand Blanc are being moved to Metro Detroit facility to “increase collaboration.”
GM said everyone will retain their jobs in the move. No one from the Parts and Distribution Center nearby in Burton is being moved.
It’s unclear what will happen with the building in Grand Blanc.
GM issued the following statement on the shift:
“GM is shifting the location of certain groups in S.E. Michigan to increase collaboration among our teams. The moves also reflect adapting to post-pandemic workplaces where the future will be more flexible. The moves will bring more employees and teams to the Global Technical Center in Warren. Some workers will shift to Warren from the global headquarters at the GM RenCen and a facility in Grand Blanc, while the company will also bring some new tech workers to the RenCen.”
