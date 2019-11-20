Fiat Chrysler says it will defend itself vigorously against a lawsuit alleging that it bribed union officials to get an unfair labor cost advantage over General Motors.
The Italian-American automaker called the lawsuit filed Wednesday by GM "meritless" and said it would pursue all legal remedies in response.
Fiat Chrysler says in a statement that it's astonished by the lawsuit and it assumes the legal action was intended to disrupt its proposed merger with France's PSA Peugeot and ongoing contract talks with the United Auto Workers.
The United Auto Workers union says it had multiple safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of its contracts negotiated with Fiat Chrysler.
General Motors on Wednesday alleged in a lawsuit that FCA officials bribed union officials to get lower labor costs.
The union says in a statement that local and international union representatives were involved in the contracts and layers of checks and balances were in place.
The UAW says in a statement that it's committed to make whatever changes are needed to make sure misconduct never happens again.
General Motors attorney Craig Glidden alleges that the United Auto Workers union allowed Fiat Chrysler to have more temporary workers and more workers who were paid at a lower wage scale.
GM is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the UAW.
Glidden says FCA was able to reduce its labor costs in the 2009, 2011 and 2015 contracts with the union. He says the same advantages were denied to GM as part of a bribery conspiracy. He says GM is not suing the UAW because it believes that FCA was responsible.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
A message was left seeking comment from Fiat Chrysler.
Below is GM's press release regarding the suit:
General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced the filing of a federal racketeering lawsuit against FCA (FCA US LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV) and former FCA executives who have pled guilty in an ongoing federal corruption probe. The lawsuit exposes a multi-year pattern of corruption that FCA used to undermine the integrity of the collective bargaining process and cause GM substantial damages.
At the core of this lawsuit are clear admissions of wrongdoing made by former FCA executives revealed through the continuing criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Michigan.
“This lawsuit is intended to hold FCA accountable for the harm its actions have caused our company and to ensure a level playing field going forward,” said Craig Glidden, GM Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages in the negotiation, implementation, and administration of labor agreements over time.
FCA corrupted the implementation of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement. It also corrupted the negotiation, implementation, and administration of the 2011 and 2015 agreements.
FCA’s manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages, causing harm to GM.
With this lawsuit, GM is seeking to reinforce that bargaining must be free from fraud and corruption. All damages recovered will be invested in the U.S. to benefit GM’s employees and grow jobs.
