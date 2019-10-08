Talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have hit a snag over what the union says is GM's unwillingness to guarantee new products for U.S. factories.
Union Vice President Terry Dittes says in a letter to members Tuesday that a lack of commitment by GM to UAW-represented factories has weighed heavily on bargainers.
He says any pay gains will be meaningless without job security from new products. Dittes says he told the company that there is no job security when GM sells vehicles in the U.S. that are made in other countries.
Dittes said they have told GM officials that the union doesn’t see the company having a commitment to the workforce that brought billions of dollars in profits.
He added that union officials don't understand why GM is opposed to job security and making sure production stay in the U.S.
The union went on strike against GM on Sept. 16, halting production at U.S. factories. Parts shortages have forced the company to close one plant each in Canada and Mexico.
GM had no immediate comment.
