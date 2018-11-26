Two Michigan automotive plants are on a list of locations General Motors plans to "unallocate" next year, as the automaker plans to lay off 14,700 factory and white-collar workers in North America.
According to information released on the company's website, GM will cease production at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren.
The company will also shutter Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, and Baltimore Operations in Maryland.
Each closure is a piece of a much broader, company-wide restructuring announced Monday, Nov. 26.
GM is also taking actions to "reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent," including "25 percent fewer executives." The Associated Press is reporting that is around 8,100 white-collar workers.
A person briefed on the matter told The Associated Press GM is preparing for the next economic downturn, shifting trade agreements under the Trump administration, and potential tariffs on imported automobiles.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity before the announcement had been made public.
In the fall, the Detroit automaker offered buyouts to 18,000 white collar workers, but it has yet to say how many accepted, or if it's close to meeting the staff reduction goals it set to better withstand leaner times.
