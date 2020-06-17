General Motors will observe an eight minute, 46 seconds moment of silence on Friday, June 19, also known as Juneteenth.
"This Friday, June 19, we’re asking the global workforce of General Motors to observe 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence as a sign of solidarity with the Black community and our support of the struggle against continuing racial injustice. That represents the length of time George Floyd lay prone on the ground with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck, before he died, in a videotaped killing that led to protests and rallies around the world. Tragically, it’s not even the most recent videotaped death of an unarmed Black male at the hands of a white police officer we’ve seen," the company said in part in an internal memo.
"At our plants in North America, the first shift will pause at 8:46 a.m., local time. The second shift will pause at 8:46 p.m., local time. Third shift timing will be determined by the plant and our other global teams will observe as appropriate when appropriate. I realize moments of silence aren’t culturally meaningful everywhere around the world, so if some of our global team members would like to take the time to reflect on diversity and inclusion in their own way, I encourage you to do so," the memo continued.
In a statement to TV5, General Motors said, "Our aim is to be the world’s most inclusive company and this is another powerful way to remind everyone of our values and our goals.”
