Michigan has agreed to revise decade-long tax breaks for General Motors in exchange for the company's commitment to spend at least $3.5 billion more over 10 years, including to build electric pickup trucks in Detroit.
Under the deal approved Wednesday, GM's maximum credit will be cut by $325 million, to approximately $2.28 billion, and will be capped annually.
The company will still have to retain at least 34,750 jobs in Michigan. It has about 45,000 now.
GM will get flexibility to count more jobs at its headquarters in Detroit and its research, development and engineering campus in Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.