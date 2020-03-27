General Motors has teamed up with Ventec Life Systems to build VOCSN critical care ventilators at GM’s facility in Kokomo, Indiana. And the automaker says the FDA-cleared ventilators are scheduled to ship as soon as next month.
Officials say efforts to set up tooling and manufacturing capacity are already underway. And that Ventec and GM are poised to deliver the first ventilators next month and ramp up to making more than 10,000 critical care ventilators per month.
“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs.”
GM will use an estimated 1,000 American workers to scale production of the ventilators immediately.
GM said it will also begin making FDA-cleared Level 1 surgical masks at it’s Warren manufacturing facility. The automaker said production will begin next week and within two weeks ramp up to 50,000 masks per day, with the potential to increase to 100,000 per day. GM said the daily mask production will be influenced by the availability of materials needed to build the masks.
Necessary machinery was delivered to Warren on March 27, with production slated to start next week. This employee-led initiative was created, planned and approved in about 48 hours, GM said.
