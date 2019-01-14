Over the next few months hundreds of General Motors employees will be relocating and some of those will be coming to Flint.
GM spokesman Dan Flores said the process has only just begun, but so far nearly 700 people will be transferring to the Flint Assembly Plant.
In late November GM announced plans to cut production of the Chevy Cruze and Impala, the Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac STS, which means 2,800 people will be out of work.
Flores said GM CEO Mary Barra planned to have job opportunities in place for the workers before last Christmas and is working to find some 2,700 jobs within the company.
On Jan. 11th Barra gave an update on the process, that included transfers to the Flint plant.
Flores said 1,500 GM employees agreed to transfer to other plants in the country, which opened the door to fill jobs in Flint.
The job openings come with anticipated production increases for heavy-duty Silverado pick-up trucks.
Flores said 418 people from the Hamtramck plant and 285 from Lordstown, Ohio will be transferred to the Flint plant to fill openings there.
There are still about 800 workers including 100 from Warren and 20 from Baltimore Operations who will be placed in the coming months.
