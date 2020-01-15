More than 1,350 temporary General Motors employees will transition to regular full-time employees, the company announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The employees work at 14 different GM plants and other sites in eight states including Michigan, Indiana, New York, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky.
“We are excited to welcome these employees as regular, full-time team members,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of global manufacturing. “Our employees are essential to meeting the needs of our customers, so providing these team members with an improved career-path forward has numerous benefits. From health and safety to building high-quality products for our customers, it takes all of us working together to build a stronger future.”
The temporary employees transitioning to full-time will see medical plan cost-share improvements, dental and vision coverage, company contributions to their 401(K), profit sharing, and life insurance coverage, the company said in a press release.
“Today’s announcement affirms GM’s continuing commitment to a strong U.S. manufacturing base,” Johnson said.
