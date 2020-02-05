UAW General Motors members will receive, on average, an $8,000 profit sharing check as the automaker posts a $6.7 billion profit for last year.
The UAW strike cost GM, but not enough to stop the company from posting a hefty profit.
The nation's largest automaker reported a 17% drop in earnings for the year, along with a 7% decline in revenue. Part of its full-year profit from a $300 million gain it posted from its earlier investment in Lyft, which went public during the year.
For the final three months of the quarter, which included nearly a month of the strike, GM posted a loss of $194 million, compared to a $2 billion profit from a year earlier.
The strike lasted 41 days, as nearly 50,000 hourly workers were off the job, shutting 31 GM factories and 21 other facilities. It was the longest strike in the industry in decades. GM had already warned in October that the strike would cost it $2.9 billion over the course of the year.
The United Auto Workers said that “Through profit sharing on average UAW GM members will make $8,000 in profit sharing all through the collective bargaining process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.