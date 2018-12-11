A local mother is working hard to build a future for her family and a legacy for the city of Flint.
Echo Woofford is an entrepreneur who is supporting her family and working third shift at General Motors.
“It kind of started as a hobby, but once you create something and someone else sees how unique it is they say, ‘hey, where’d you get that from,’” Woofford said.
She turned her passion into cash and started Echo Unique Designs just over a year and a half ago.
She custom designs anything from stemware to streetwear using a vinyl cutter, mod podge and sparkles to create most of her items.
“I decided to invest in my equipment to go ahead and start a business,” Woofford said.
The Flint entrepreneur does most of her work in her living room. She does it all while working third shift at General Motors and raising her two kids.
With talks of plant closures and cutbacks she is glad she started her business when she did.
“Business has been pretty good. It’s actually picking up quite a bit,” she said.
Woofford hopes creating her own design empire will inspire others to get into similar ventures. She said the uncertainty surrounding the auto industry has forced her to think deeper about her goals in life.
“I would love to be self-sufficient. If I could be self-sufficient and have benefits and healthcare and things like that, then yes I would be,” she said.
Woofford said no matter the size, color or style, she has something for everyone.
She is already looking to the next step and creating opportunities for others.
“I’m looking to expand and like I said, business is picking up. So I’m already looking for someone that I can trust to actually hire and bring on to teach them how to do things,” Woofford said.
