GM workers come together to speak out against job cuts

General Motors employees met on Saturday to discuss the company’s planned layoffs.
Two weeks ago, GM announced it would lay off thousands of employees as it looks to close up to five plants in the U.S.
The decision prompted outrage from employees and lawmakers alike.
Many of whom claim they were blindsided by the company’s decision.
“I’ve been here for about two and a half years now,” said Sean Crawford, a GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant worker. “I got married, bought a house and now they’re closing the plant again. And I’m trying to figure out where am I going to go, where is my family going to go, where are my co-workers going to go?”
The move is part of a broader shift to new technologies and away from traditional car production, underscored by GM’s new motto, “Zero crashes, zero emissions, zero congestion.”
