The fundraiser for a Family Dollar security guard who was shot and killed in Flint has skyrocketed past its goal.
A GoFundMe for Calvin Munerlyn was set up on May 2 with a goal of $10,000.
As of Monday, May 11, $395,475 has been raised to cover his funeral expenses.
Two men accused of killing Munerlyn were arrested last week.
READ MORE: Two fugitives arrested in Flint Family Dollar murder
Prosecutor David Leyton said the public played a vital role in bringing Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop to justice.
Laura Ann Mitchell and Terrence Devon Findley, were also arrested and charged by Leyton with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon, accessory after the fact to a felon.
