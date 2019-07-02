Jasmine Jackson lost both her parents and little brother in a crash near Mt. Pleasant on Sunday; now family are asking for help for her support.
Jessica and Jeremy Jackson, along with their 3-year-old son Jayce were killed Sunday afternoon when their 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was struck by the driver of a Jeep on M-20 in Chippewa Township.
The driver of the Jeep and the Jackson family were all killed in the crash that happened just before 4:30 p.m.
A Go-Fund-Me has been set up for Jasmine’s support in lieu of flowers for her parents.
“Above all else, please keep Jasmine in your thoughts and prayers,” reads the post asking also for emotional support.
Find a link and more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.