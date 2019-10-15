Fundraising efforts are underway to create, install, and maintain two highway signs that pay tribute to a fallen Mid-Michigan Marine.
Lance Corporal Steven Szymanski, a 2008 Midland High School graduate, died in 2014 during a training exercise at Fort Bragg.
The 24-year-old enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013.
Currently legislation is in process to designate a section of US-10 from Jefferson Avenue to Bay City Road in Midland as Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway.
Family members have created a gofundme to help raise the necessary funds.
CLICK HERE to access the gofundme.
