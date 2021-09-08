The city of Saginaw has installed its first set of electric vehicle charging stations.
Two Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) charging stations were installed at the Ippel Parking Lot at 110 S. Hamilton street Wednesday. The purchase was just over $250,000.
Most of it was funded through rebates from Consumers Energy and grant funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The purchase included six level 2 charging stations, which run on 240 volts of power, and two DCFC stations.
The six standard level 2 charging stations will be placed in pairs at the SVRC Marketplace parking lot, 211 S. Water St.; the retention basin parking lot, 100 N. Hamilton St.; and 220 S. Baum St., the site of a newly proposed downtown city parking lot.
The level 2 stations will have hookups for two cars to charge simultaneously.
The city anticipates all eight installations will be completed by Nov. 30.
“This is an exciting venture for the city of Saginaw,” City Manager Tim Morales said.
“There are currently only two other locations in all of Saginaw for drivers to charge their electric vehicles. Additionally, there are very few charging stations in cities north of Saginaw,” Morales said. “This will definitely fill a void in our community and throughout this region. The new charging stations will draw visitors and residents to our downtown and Old Town area. We hope they will take the opportunity to explore and enjoy our city while they recharge their vehicle."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.