The start of the school year can be a nerve-racking time for many students trying to get back into a routine.
One elementary school in Genesee County is calming those nerves with a wag of a tail and the pet of some curly fur.
Students at State Road Elementary in Fenton have a little extra support this year from man’s best friend, and they call him Buddy.
The miniature goldendoodle isn’t just friendly and adorable, he is the school’s therapy dog.
“He’s a well-trained dog. He knows when that vest is on he has a job to do,” Principal Barry Tiemann said.
This is Buddy’s first start to the school year.
Tiemann spent years investigating and researching how to get the perfect dog for the job.
“To reduce some of that nervousness, that stress, anxiety from the day,” Tiemann said.
Buddy is a year-and-a-half old and he trained to be a therapy dog for the first 10 months of his life.
“Buddy loves coming to work every day. I am his handler, so he comes home with me. As soon as he’s up in the morning he knows it’s time to go to work and hops in my car,” Tiemann said.
Buddy was not cheap, but Tiemann said there was a lot of fundraising and support from the community to make this new hire.
Tiemann said the only concern parents had were allergies, but Buddy is hypoallergenic and good for the soul.
“He walks by and just looks at us and it makes us feel happy,” one student said.
