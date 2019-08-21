Image: Generic golf course
Want to own a piece of Grand Blanc History? Well here’s your chance.

The Jewel Golf Course is now for sale.

The 20,000 square feet, 340-acre course located at 5270 Perry Rd. is on sale of $2,990,000.

It’s described as a very active, gorgeous 36-hole course with banquet facilities that features a full kitchen.

For more information contact The Village Group at 810-433-9556.

