As a Senior at Bay City Central, Chase Sajdak should be entering the home stretch of classes before graduating this spring.
But like every kid in Michigan he’s out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been tough, but you’ve got to work with it, go day-by-day, you know,” Sajdak said.
Sajdak is on the golf team at Bay City Central and likes to play 2-3 times per week. He is one of the dozens of kids taking advantage of a new promotion at Maple Leaf Golf Course in Linwood.
From now through March 30th, kids from elementary through high school can play for free.
“With the virus going around you need something to do off school. And free golf? I’m here to get better,” Sajdak told TV5.
Michigan is still allowing golf courses to remain open and one of Maple Leaf’s co-owners thought the promotion would be a great way to get kids out of the house.
“I have a lot of grandchildren that are off of school and they love to golf. And I just thought what a better place for kids to be,” said Maple Leaf co-owner Debbie Beson.
She said there’s been a constant stream of kids coming out to the course since the promotion was announced on Tuesday. And they don’t have to step foot in the clubhouse. Just show up and golf.
“It’s perfect, and they’re walking and getting the fresh air. And that’s exactly where the kids need to be, instead of in the house gaming,” Benson said.
She told TV5 they ask that kids 15 and under have an adult with them. You don’t need to have any golf experience to play, just be courteous to the course and the people playing.
