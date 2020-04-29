A local golf course owner is defending her right to offer carts to guests.
"We are fully within our legal rights to offer carts, especially to those with limited mobility."
Dore owns the Saginaw Valley Public Golf course located in the Bay County community of Frankenlust Township.
She is allowing golf carts to be used on the links here.
Dore says she's consulted with two attorneys who say there is no language in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home stay safe executive order that prevents her from doing that.
"The order states golfing period,” she said. “It does not say no carts."
Dore says she's also been in contact with the governor's office.
"I spoke with a representative yesterday who told me in fact that she could not find that clarification in the order either."
TV5 reached out to the governor's office and we are still waiting to hear back.
Dore is quick to point out she disinfects all her carts before and after each use and that's not all.
"Social distancing of course, we're telling them do not pull the pin,” she said. “And we've put in an insert in the hole that prevents the ball from going way down so they don't have to reach in, they can just pluck it off the top."
For now, Dore will continue to offer carts to those who want to golf with them. Saying the only thing that will change that is new wording in an executive order by Gov. Whitmer.
"If the governor makes a clarification in the legal order and states no carts, or states walking only, of course we will comply," she said.
