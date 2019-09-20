It’s not every day you see someone getting dunked into a tank of water.
But it can be even more surprising when you realize what they’re doing it for.
At the Willow Springs Golf and Country Club in Tuscola county, they are raising donations through dunking.
It’s all for 7-year-old Jacob Shufelt, who was diagnosed with leukemia two weeks ago.
“Contacted the people and were just like, is it OK if this money that we raise, we give it to him?’ You know, he’s 7-years-old battling leukemia, and he’s got a rough road ahead of him. So we’re going to use that money to help them in any way that we can,” said Betty Burley, operations manager at the golf course.
Burley said after watching TV5’s previous story on Jacob and his diagnosis, she wanted to do something to help.
In conjunction with the golf course’s reopening, she decided to add a donation booth and dunk tank to help with the cost of Jacob’s chemotherapy.
It’s a gesture she said the family has been very grateful for.
“Just very happy, very sincere, appreciative. They appreciate it,” Burley said.
“You know, once they said that they were going to do it, and you know all the money raised is going to go to him, I thought it’s just a wonderful cause,” said Larry Warner, the golf course’s previous owner.
Warner not only volunteered to be dunked along with several others, but he said Friday’s event was made more special by helping one of the community’s own.
He hopes as many people as possible come out to support the Shufelt family.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help.
