A Michigan golfer has put down her clubs and picked up her stethoscope due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When COVID-19 started causing postponements, Symetra Tour golfer Sarah Hoffman wasn’t sure how to proceed at first.
“Once we got another postponement until July, I was like OK, I can't keep sitting around and waiting. I need to go back to Michigan," Hoffman said.
She is a graduate of Grand Valley State’s Kirkhof College of Nursing and has had a temporary position with the Orthopedic trauma unit at the University of Michigan Hospital where she works in the offseason.
She rejoined them at the end of April, and due to the pandemic, Hoffman is seeing patient populations she is not used to.
"You just kind of don't always know what to expect. Luckily our nurse educators have been really good about educating us and keeping us up to date on emails and stuff, the doctors have been great about letting us ask questions and being super understanding that we are not used to taking care of those kinds of patients."
The Symetra Tour is currently scheduled to resume in July, and Hoffman wants to get back out and play competitively. But her position as a nurse has given her a unique perspective about making sure it is safe to return.
"Talking to my co-workers about what it was like in the second week of April, nurses were definitely scared and not knowing where things were going to go. And I think it has just allowed me to see that maybe golf isn't quite as important as some other things going on right now."
Hoffman says she didn’t touch a club from the second week of March until last Saturday. But now she is back practicing on days she isn’t at the hospital. And now she is trying to keep her game sharp, which can be difficult without tournaments.
"Obviously you can always compete against yourself and that is what is awesome about golf. You can see how you are driving the ball one day and want to do better the next, and I always want to make whatever putt I have. So keeping that competitive fire yourself and continuing to work on drills that have measurable outcomes and trying to get better in those drills."
Hoffman made the cut at the season’s first event before the pause and is excited for a return to golf at some point. In the meantime, she will continue to help out at the hospital.
