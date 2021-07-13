Golfers are hitting the course in Midland with a goal that goes beyond par, it provides athletes an opportunity to take a swing against cancer.
“I lost my grandmother to breast cancer when I was eight years old,” Jeff Larsen, the development manager for the American Cancer Society in mid-Michigan said.
For Larsen, working to put an end to breast cancer is personal.
“It's over sixteen hundred in a row wearing pink every single day. And I’ll dye my hair in October again because it brings me closer to my grandma. I will always do this for grandma first. But the list of people that I’m doing it for now has grown exponentially,” Larsen said.
Larsen said he is here at the Dow Great Lakes Bay invitational pro-am. The event is raising money for a cause that's close to him.
“We're expecting ten thousand dollars today. And what that's going to do is it's going to fund research that can impact and help move the needle on where we're at with cancer rates, with screening,” Larsen said.
Larsen is quick to point out there are plenty of worthy organizations benefitting from the contributions of the golf tournament. He's just glad that the American Cancer Society is part of that group.
“I just thank Dow and this event for considering us. For being a part of the change for us. It's extremely meaningful and I cannot express that gratitude enough,” Larsen said.
