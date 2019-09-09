The Saginaw Police Department has introduced its newest K-9 Officer, Harvey.
Harvey is a 19-month-old Labrador that has been trained in incendiary detection, article searches, and tracking.
Harvey and his handler, Officer Justin McGregor, have completed training through the Magnum K-9 Academy and will be based at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.
Harvey will support safety at Covenant while also serving in a therapy capacity. In addition, he will be available to help all area police agencies in Saginaw County.
Harvey will join Saginaw Police Officers at Covenant whose duties include rounding at the medical center to provide 24/7 police presence and visibility while interacting with staff and leadership. The officers work in conjunction with the Covenant security team across the more than 40-acre drug-free and weapon-free medical campus. Officer McGregor has been working at the hospital and surrounding neighborhood for the past year and a half.
Covenant Vice President Kevin Albosta says, “The Covenant campus is generally crime-free, and we want to keep it that way.” Over the last several years, Covenant has invested more than $1 million dollars in exterior lighting upgrades, emergency call boxes in parking lots, and nonviolent crisis intervention training for our officers and staff.
Covenant covered the costs associated with K-9 Harvey’s purchase and training.
Chief Robert Ruth states, “We look forward to many more years of a collaborative partnership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.