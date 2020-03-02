A former senior official at the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to conspiring with other labor leaders to steal more than $1 million in dues while enjoying golf, lavish lodging, meals and booze.
Edward "Nick" Robinson's guilty plea is the 10th from union officials or the spouse of an official.
The 72-year-old Robinson was based at the UAW's Region 5 office near St. Louis.
The office was led by Gary Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018.
Jones is also under scrutiny. He quit the UAW presidency in November.
