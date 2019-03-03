Two men are being hailed as heroes for stopping a man who tried to climb into a woman's car.
Those men ran over after the woman's screams rang out across a grocery store parking lot in Kochville Township.
It happened at the Meijer on Tittabawassee Road on Saturday, March 2.
Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel confirmed a mother and her son, Bobby Davis, were walking in the parking lot when they heard a woman screaming.
Federspiel said the 45-year-old woman was loading groceries in her car when a Bradley Alan Bremer, a 30-year-old man from Saginaw, tried to enter her vehicle.
"I don't know about all that," Davis said. "I was just doing what a concerned citizen would do I think."
Davis doesn't think of himself as a hero even after police say he came to the aide of a woman in distress.
Investigators say the woman was able to fend Bremer off with a shopping cart before David arrived.
"I got into his face and cornered him," Davis said. "That's when the other individual came up and helped me corner him until the police came and another woman had drove by us and she had rolled down her window and said she had just had him do the same thing to her."
Sheriff Federspiel heaped high praise on Davis and the other good Samaritan that helped this woman out.
"Thank you to Mr. Davis. Thank you to the other good Samaritan whoever you are. "We would like to thank both of these individuals and give them a civilian citation at our next award ceremony," Federspiel said.
Bremer is charged with attempted carjacking and is being held in jail on $25,000.
Federspiel said this alleged crime took place in broad daylight in a busy shopping area.
He said this incident serves as a reminder to never let your guard down.
"Just being aware of your surroundings and if you see someone suspicious then do what she did. Make a scene, set your car alarm off, yell for help," Federspiel said.
Sheriff Federspiel said just before this incident another woman was approached by Bremer. He stood in front of her vehicle, but she accelerated forcing Bremer to move out of the way.
As for Davis, he said the woman he helped has a husband that is serving in the military abroad.
Davis said he received a thank you message from him. That's all the recognition Davis needs.
"It's nice to know I could just help out while he's overseas protecting our country so that felt great too," Davis said.
