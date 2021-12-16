Goodrich Area Schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 17 because of a potential threat made against Goodrich High School on snapchat according to a letter sent to parents.
The school at this time is unable to determine if this threat seen on snapchat naming “GHS” is credible or not. Goodrich Area Schools are closing all buildings including the Children’s Center to be on the side of caution.
Law enforcement have been working with Goodrich Area Schools to investigate the matter. The superintendent is asking parents to talk to their children about responsible social media use and the consequences of making fake threats.
