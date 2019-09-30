The City of Goodrich held a special board of education meeting to discuss important school business.
TV5 expected the meeting to have a strong focus on former Athletic Director David Davis whose resignation was accepted last week.
Although there is controversy stemming from allegations against Davis, parents and board members chose not to discuss the matter.
Davis officially resigned on September 23 after he was accused of grooming former students and soliciting naked photos from them in exchange for money.
A TV5 investigation found that Davis also resigned from Atherton High School in 2008 following complaints on inappropriate encounters with students.
The only mention of Davis in tonight’s special meeting was a statement read at the start of the meeting. It said in part that Davis’s resignation was accepted so the students involved would not have to testify and to protect the school district. It added there are safeguards in place to ensure notification to any of Davis’s future potential employers.
“Goodrich documented the resignation in the manner that protects the school district and memorializes the school’s districts ability to respond truthfully to questions regarding educational employers about the concerns raised,” Goodrich School Board President Greg Main said.
When the floor opened for public comment, no one from the audience spoke.
TV5 tried speaking with school board members to ask if the district knew about the Atherton complaints when Davis was hired. No one from the board would speak, leaving the questions unanswered for now.
Stay with TV5, we will update you as we learn more.
