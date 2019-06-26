The Board of Education for Goodrich Area Schools approved the superintendent's resignation.
The board voted Monday night to accept Superintendent Ryan Relkin's resignation, according to Board Vice President Jennifer Riggs.
It is unclear why Relkin resigned.
TV5 will update once we learn more information.
